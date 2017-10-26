Missing Chesterfield County woman in need of medication

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Bobbie Jean James, 64, of the 20200 block of Sheffield Place, left her residence at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday to take a walk. Relatives contacted police on Wednesday when James had not returned home after several hours. Relatives say she needs medication.

James is described as a black female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing brown pants, a black shirt with flowers and a purple hooded jacket. She was wearing a brown wig and may be missing her front teeth.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

