Man sentenced to 25 years in killing of Chesterfield County man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday in the killing of a Chesterfield County man.

Darrius A. Ellis, 22, was sentenced to 22 years on his conviction of second-degree murder and an additional mandatory three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ellis was convicted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jon-Eric Schwarz V. back in November of 2016. Authorities say that just before 5:28 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers responded to the 2900 block of Galena Avenue for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Schwartz suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Three others were arrested in connection with the killing. Daeshun Hargrave, 17, is scheduled to have his trial on Nov. 22. Najee T. Palmer, 18, is set to have a review hearing on Nov. 6. Jamaria S. Crawford, 17, pleaded guilty back in Aug. Crawford’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

