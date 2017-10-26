Let’s Eat RVA: Liquid nitrogen ice cream at Sweet Turtle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is an abundance of ice cream shops throughout Metro Richmond, and each one is trying to out preform the other to get your business.

There is always a new creation, new idea and something unique to entice you, but to hopefully make the taste of ice cream better and more fun to eat.

Well, at Sweet Turtle on Broad St., across from the Siegel Center, they have the newest way in Central Virginia to create and serve ice cream. It’s called liquid nitrogen ice cream.

You are thinking, “Is this healthy and safe?” Yes, it is.

Nitrogen is in the air that we breathe — it is all around us. But it is usually in the form of a gas. However, this nitrogen is super cooled to -347 degrees which brings it back into the form of a liquid. When you add that to the creamy milk mixture, the magic of ice cream is literally made in front of you in seconds.

Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin had to go check this out in their latest segment of Let’s Eat RVA.

