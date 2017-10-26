Lawsuit: GRTC unjustly censored ad targeting deadly McGuire VA animal research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The GRTC has been slapped with a lawsuit after denying a group advertising space on their buses. The lawsuit is centered around ads regarding animal research at McGuire VA Medical Center.

A taxpayer watchdog group argues the public has a right to know that their tax dollars are being spent on what they call abusive dog testing at McGuire.

The group, White Coat Waste Project, wanted to run on GRTC buses back in March, but GRTC denied their request.

“GRTC denied them the right to advertise claiming that they have a prohibition on all political ads,” an attorney representing the group told 8News.

