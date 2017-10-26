Kellogg’s says they will replace racially insensitive Corn Pops box

(WRIC) — Kellogg’s recently said that they will be changing their Corn Pops cereal boxes after a person complained about art that they said was racially insensitive.

The company, based out of Michigan said on Twitter Wednesday that it will replace the box art which showed cartoon corn pops in a mall. Some of the pops were portrayed shopping while others played in an arcade.

Writer Saladin Ahmed observed on social media that the one brown pop on the box was working as a janitor, waxing floors.

Ahmed, writer of Marvel Comics’ Black Bolt series and the fantasy novel Throne of the Crescent Moon wrote on Twitter: “Why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism.”

He later added, “Yes its a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…”

Kellog’s responded about five hours later saying that they are committed to diversity and inclusion and that the offense was unintended.

