Ikea to break ground on Norfolk store in November

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ikea has announced it will break ground on its planned Norfolk location in November.

The Swedish home furnishings retailer will be building a 338,000 square foot store in the northwest corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard.

A groundbreaking event for the new store has been set for Nov. 17. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on-hand for the ceremony.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.