Henrico Schools first in state to install seat belts on buses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local school district is taking student safety to a new level.

Henrico County Public Schools has become the first school district in the state to install seat belts on school buses.

Next month, the district is putting 24 new buses on the road, all of them equipped with three-point shoulder and lap seat belts.

County leaders told 8News that this was the right time to improve student safety.

“Occasionally you see an accident across the country where a bus is t-boned or rolled over, and some of those types of accidents we will have enhanced safety with students in a three-point seat belt as opposed to no restraint at all,” HCPS’ Director of Pupil Transportation Josh Davis told 8News Reporter Kristin Smith.

With a total of 600 operating buses, Henrico Schools says it has a way to go before all of its fleet is equipped with the safety belts, but there is money budgeted to buy additional buses over the next several years.

