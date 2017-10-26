CAA Roundup: Dukes host UNH for Homecoming, Tribe still seeking first conference win

The following comes directly from the CAA:

RICHMOND, Va. (October 23, 2017) – CAA Football matched a league record with seven ranked among the Top 25 nationally in the latest STATS FCS poll that was released on Monday. Five CAA Football teams were ranked in the FCS Coaches Top 25 poll.

James Madison was the near-unanimous No. 1 team for the ninth straight week in both the STATS FCS Poll and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Dukes (7-0, 4-0) picked up a 46-14 win at William & Mary last Saturday for their nation’s-best 19th straight victory. JMU hosts nationally ranked New Hampshire this week.

Elon, which got past Rhode Island, 35-34, last Saturday, jumped to No. 10 in the STATS poll and No. 11 in the Coaches poll. The Phoenix (6-1, 4-0), who are on a six-game winning streak, go back on the road to meet nationally ranked Villanova this week.

Villanova, which had a bye last week, moved up to No. 13 in the STATS poll and No. 15 in the Coaches poll. The Wildcats (4-3, 2-2) entertain nationally ranked Elon on Saturday.

New Hampshire edged up to No. 16 in the Coaches poll and No. 17 in the STATS poll after beating Towson, 40-17, last week. The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) face a tough road test at No. 1 James Madison on Saturday.

Richmond, which lost 42-35 in double overtime at Delaware last Saturday, fell to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the STATS poll. The Spiders (4-3, 2-2) return home to meet nationally ranked Stony Brook this week.

Stony Brook, which was on a bye last week, remained at No. 22 in the STATS poll and was among others receiving votes in the Coaches poll. The Seawolves (5-2, 4-1) visit nationally ranked Richmond on Saturday.

Delaware moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 23 in the STATS poll after its 42-35 double-overtime triumph over Richmond. The Blue Hens (5-2, 3-1), who were among others receiving votes in the Coaches poll, make the short trip to Towson this Saturday.

CAA Football’s seven ranked teams were the most of any conference in the STATS Top 25, while the five teams ranked in the Coaches poll was second to the Missouri Valley’s seven. CAA Football also had seven teams ranked in the Top 25 on Oct. 2.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jamie Jarmon | WR | Delaware

Jarmon contributed 144 all-purpose yards and a career-high 3 TD’s as Delaware knocked off No. 10 Richmond, 42-35, in 2 OT’s. The junior ran for 103 yards and 2 TD’s on just four carries and caught three passes for 41 yards and a TD. He scored on a 74-yard run and a 19-yard pass before finding the end zone on a 5-yard run that tied the game at 28-28 in the 4th quarter.

Defensive Player of the Week

Nasir Adderley | S | Delaware

Adderley recorded five solo tackles and intercepted two passes in Delaware’s 42-35 double-overtime triumph over Richmond. The junior safety picked off passes on consecutive possessions in the second quarter and his five solo tackles were the most of anyone on the Blue Hens’ defense. Adderely is tied for the CAA lead with four interceptions this season.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt Pires | WR/PR | Rhode Island

Pires set a Rhode Island program record by returning a punt 90 yards for a touchdown in a 35-34 loss to Elon. It was URI’s first punt return for a TD since 1986 and gave the Rams a 34-28 lead with 1:05 left in the third quarter. He finished with three punt returns for 98 yards.

Rookies of the Week

DeUnte Chatman | RB | New Hampshire

Chatman rushed for a career-high 187 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in No. 18 New Hampshire’s 40-17 victory over Towson. With UNH’s top two tailbacks out due to injury, Chatman averaged 8.5 yards per carry and scored on runs of 26 and 23 yards.

Davis Cheek | QB | Elon

Cheek completed 23-of-34 passes for a career-high 331 yards and three touchdowns as No. 14 Elon picked up a 35-34 road win over Rhode Island. The freshman threw a TD pass in each of the first three quarters and then engineered Elon’s third 4th-quarter comeback of the year for its sixth straight win.

CONFERENCE NOTES:

STRONG SCHEDULE ON SATURDAY: Six of CAA Football’s seven nationally ranked teams go head-to-head this Saturday. No. 1 James Madison hosts No. 16 New Hampshire, No. 10 Elon travels to No. 13 Villanova and No. 19 Richmond entertains No. 22 Stony Brook. This is the first Saturday all season where all 12 teams are competing in conference action.

CONFERENCE GAMES MEAN CLOSE GAMES: Close games have become the standard during conference play in CAA Football. For the season, 17 of the 25 CAA Football games have had margins of seven points or less in the fourth quarter, including three of the five contests last Saturday.

JMU SETS ONE WIN STREAK RECORD, CLOSES IN ON ANOTHER: James Madison extended its overall winning streak to 19 games with a 46-14 victory at William & Mary last Saturday. The Dukes broke Richmond’s conference record of 17 consecutive wins that was set during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. JMU’s 19-game streak is the longest active streak of any FBS or FCS team and is tied for the 9th-longest streak in FCS history. JMU has also won 14 straight CAA Football contests, which is the second-longest streak in league history. The record of 15 straight wins was set by UMass from 1965-67.

RECORD-TYING SEVEN CAA TEAMS RANKED IN NATIONAL POLL: Seven CAA Football teams are ranked nationally in this week’s STATS FCS Top 25 poll, tying a league record which was last achieved three weeks ago on Oct. 2. Five teams are ranked in the FCS Coaches Poll. James Madison remained No.1 in the STATS and FCS Coaches polls for the ninth straight week.Elon moved up to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the STATS poll, while Villanova rose to No. 13 in the STATS poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll. New Hampshire edged up to No. 16 in the STATS poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and Richmond slipped to No. 17 in the Coaches poll and No. 19 in the STATS poll. Stony Brook remained at No. 22 in the STATS poll andDelaware moved into the STATS poll at No. 23. CAA Football’s seven ranked teams in the STATS poll is the most of any conference.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE: CAA Football teams are a combined 29-10 at home this season, including 14-0 in non-conference play.

DOMINANT DEFENSE: Six CAA teams are ranked in the top 21 in FCS in total defense, six are among the top 27 in rushing defense and five are in the top 24 in scoring defense. James Madison is ranked #2 in FCS in total defense (232.6 ypg), scoring defense (11.4 ppg) and pass defense (127.6 ypg). Villanova is #1 in rush defense (49.3 ppg), #6 in scoring defense (15.6 ppg) and #9 in total defense (288.4 ypg). UAlbany is #12 in total defense (292.4 ypg), #10 in scoring defense (16.3 ppg) and #14 in rush defense (92.3 ypg). Delaware is #11 in scoring defense (17.0 ppg) and #21 in total defense (309.0 ypg). Stony Brook is #17 in total defense (303.7 ypg) and #24 in scoring defense (19.9 ppg), while William & Mary is #18 in total defense (305.4 ypg). A list of CAA teams among NCAA statistical leaders is included in the column to the left.

LAULETTA CLIMBS CAA CAREER CHARTS: Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta has moved up to 7th on the CAA’s career passing yardage list (9,371 yds) and 8th on the CAA’s career total offense list (9,517 yds). He is also the Spiders’ career leader in TD passes (68) and is one shy of 10th place on the CAA chart. This season, Lauletta leads the nation in passing (377.6 ypg) and passing TD’s (23) and is #2 in total offense (384.7 ypg). He has thrown for over 300 yards in six of seven games, including 546 yards vs. Sam Houston State.

MACK TOP FCS IN RUSHING: Maine sophomore Josh Mack is the leading rusher in FCS this season, averaging 146.7 ypg. He’s the first Maine player since 1989 to run for over 200 yards twice in a season, tallying 255 yards vs. Bryant on Sept. 9 and 248 yards vs. Rhode Island on Oct. 14. Four of the top eight rushing performances in FCS this season have been by CAAplayers. Along with Mack’s two efforts, Elon’s Malcolm Summers ran for 298 yards vs. Richmond and JMU’s Cardon Johnson rushed for 265 yards at East Carolina. Unfortunately, Summers and Johnson have since suffered season-ending injuries.

CAA ADDS FOUR TO NATIONAL POY LISTS: Four CAA Football players were added to STATS FCS national Player of the Year watch lists. Maine running back Josh Mack was put on the Watch List for the Walter Payton Award, Elon linebacker Warren Messer was put on the Watch List for the Buck Buchanan Award and Elon quarterback Davis Cheek and Maine linebacker Jaron Grayer were put on the Watch List for the Jerry Rice Award.

UAlbany

• Dropped a 12-10 decision to Maine last Saturday. UAlbany has lost its three CAA games by a total of 11 points.

• Freshman Karl Mofor ran for a career-high 105 yards on 21 carries vs. UM. He’s 5th in the CAA with 449 rushing yards (64.1 ypg) and has tallied 90+ yards in 4 of 7 games.

• UAlbany ranks 12th in FCS in total defense (292.4 ypg), 10th in scoring defense (16.3 ppg) and 14th in rush defense (92.3 ypg).

• UAlbany has held its opponent to less than 300 total yards in five of seven games.

• Jerod Diggs ranks 8th in the CAA in receiving yards (60.7 ypg) and has topped the 100-yard mark twice this season.

• CB Jamal Robinson made a career-high 12 tackles vs. Maine. He also had an interception and two pass breakups.

• Donovan McDonald leads the CAA in kick returns (10.2 avg.) and ranks third in punt returns (25.7 avg.).

Delaware

• Outlasted Richmond, 42-35, in 2 OT last week. The Blue Hens are on a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2014.

• WR Jamie Jarmon ran for 103 yards and 2 TD’s on just 4 carries vs. UR and also caught 3 passes for 41 yards and a TD. He’s caught a TD pass in a record-tying 5 straight games.

• Kani Kane ran for a career-high 109 yards and a TD on 26 carries vs. UR.

• UD ranks 11th in FCS in scoring defense (17.0 ppg), 21st in total defense (309.0 ypg) and 20th in rushing defense (106.6 ypg).

• DB Nasir Adderley tallied 5 solo tackles and 2 interceptions vs. UR. He’s tied for the CAA lead with 4 interceptions for the year.

• QB J.P. Caruso threw for 130 yards and 3 TD’s in his second career start vs. UR.

• Nick Pritchard averaged 47.6 yards on 5 punts and had 3 inside the 20-yard line.

• The Blue Hens recorded 4.0 sacks and 7.0 TFL vs. Richmond.

Elon

• Edged Rhode Island, 35-34, last week. Elon is on a six-game winning streak for the first time since 2009.

• Elon’s last six games have been decided by a total of 23 points. The Phoenix’s 4 CAA victories equal their number of conference wins over the past three years combined.

• Davis Cheek was named National Freshman of the Week after hitting 23-of-34 passes for a career-high 331 yards and 3 TD’s. It was his second 300-yard passing effort.

• Corey Joyner made 8 receptions for a career-high 185 yards and a TD at URI.

• DeSean McNair ran for a career-high 126 yards and 2 TD’s on 28 carries in place of injured starter Malcolm Summers.

• Warren Messer made an interception with 28 seconds left to seal the URI win. He tops the CAA with 71 tackles (10.2 pg).

• Elon has recorded fourth-quarter comebacks to win three games this season.

James Madison

• Topped William & Mary 46-14 for their school-record 8th straight road victory.

• JMU won its CAA-record 19th straight game, which is the longest streak in Div. I. JMU has also won 14 consecutive conference games, which is one shy of the league record.

• JMU has held its last 6 opponents under 300 total yards. The Dukes rank #2 in FCS in total defense (232.6 ypg), #2 in scoring defense (11.4 ppg), #2 in pass defense (127.6 ypg) and #18 in rush defense (105.0 ypg).

• QB Bryan Schor was 13-of-24 passing for 186 yards and 1 TD vs. W&M. He tied JMU’s career TD passes record of 51.

• JMU ranks 5th in FCS in scoring offense (40.7 ppg), 10th in rushing offense (239.1 ypg) and 10th in total offense (470.3 ypg).

• JMU’s defense forced 6 W&M turnovers that resulted in 33 points. The Dukes lead the CAA in turnover margin (+9).

• Jordan Brown, Jimmy Moreland and Rashad Robinson are tied for the CAA lead with 4 interceptions.

Maine

• Beat UAlbany, 12-10, last week for their first CAA road win of the season.

• Josh Mack ran for a team-high 108 yards on 32 carries at UA. Mack leads FCS in rushing with 146.7 ypg and has topped the 100-yard mark in five of his six games.

• Chris Ferguson was 19-of-30 passing for a career-high 263 yards and 1 TD at UA. It was his third 200+-yard passing effort.

• Maine’s defense held UAlbany to 262 total yards, including 99 yards on the ground.

• Earnest Edwards is #2 in the CAA and ranks 24th in FCS with a 24.8 KOR average.

• Kayon Whitaker tallied 7 tackles and 2 sacks at UAlbany. He ranks 2nd in the CAA in sacks (5.5) and 6th in TFL (8.5).

• Brandon Briggs kicked a pair of 37-yard field goals at UAlbany and is 4-for-5 on field goals for the season.

• Manny Patterson recorded five pass breakups at UA and has 10 for the season.

New Hampshire

• Improved to 4-0 at home after topping Towson, 40-17, last week.

• Trevor Knight threw for 197 yards and a career-high 4 TD’s vs Towson. He ranks 14th in FCS in total offense (296.0 ypg) and 14th in passing (272.1 ypg), and has thrown for 14 TD’s over the last five games.

• Freshman DeUnte Chatman ran for a career-high 187 yards and 2 TD’s on 22 carries vs. TU. It was his second 100+-yard effort.

• The Wildcats set season highs for total offense (508) and rushing offense (299) in the win over Towson.

• Neil O’Connor made 7 catches for 63 yards and a TD vs. TU. He ranks 5th in FCS in receptions (8.6 pg), 5th in receiving yards (126.1 ypg) and 3rd in receiving TD’s (9).

• UNH limited Towson to 278 total yards and held the Tigers to 1-for-11 on third down.

• Rick Ellison tallied a career-high 12 tackles vs. Towson.

Rhode Island

• Suffered a 35-34 setback to Elon last week. It was URI’s third loss by 3 points or less.

• JaJuan Lawson completed 20-of-34 passes for a career-high 247 yards and 2 TD’s vs. Elon and also ran for a team-best 80 yards on 16 carries in his first career start.

• Aaron Parker caught 5 passes for 68 yards and a TD vs. EU. He extended his URI record with a TD catch in 9 straight games. Parker is 16th in FCS in receiving yards (96.9 ypg) and 5th in the CAA in receptions (5.4 pg).

• Marven Beauvais made 5 catches for 76 yards and a TD against Elon and has scored 3 TD’s in the past two games.

• Matt Pires set a program record by returning a punt 90 yards for a touchdown vs. EU, which gave URI a 34-28 lead.

• T.J. Anderson rushed for a career-best 2 TD’s (23 yds and 1 yd) against Elon.

• Justin Hogan made 9 tackles vs. Elon and is 7th in the CAA with 59 stops for the year.

Richmond

• Beaten 42-35 in 2ot at Delaware last week. It was UR’s second 2ot game in CAA play.

• Kyle Lauletta threw for 295 yards and 4 TD’s at UD and also ran for a TD. He leads FCS in passing yards (377.6 ypg) and passing TD’s (23) and is 2nd in total offense (384.7 ypg).

• Lauletta owns UR career records for TD passes (68) and passing yards (9,371) and is 7th on the CAA’s passing yards list.

• Dejon Brissett is 11th in FCS in receptions (7.3 pg) and receiving yards (107.7 ypg), while Cortrelle Simpson is 10th in FCS in receiving yards (109.4 ypg).

• Tyler Wilkins made 2 TD catches at UD and is the first UR player since 2014 to have multiple TD grabs in consecutive weeks.

• UR leads FCS in passing offense (378.7 ypg), ranks 3rd in total offense (490.9 ypg) and is 14th in scoring offense (36.3 ppg).

• Daniel Jones made 9 tackles and recorded his CAA-best 4th interception at Delaware.

Stony Brook

• On a bye last week. Have won five of their last six heading into Saturday’s game at UR.

• Stacey Bedell has topped the 100-yard mark in two of his past three games, including a season-high 157 yards vs. UNH. He’s third in the CAA in rushing with 584 yards.

• QB Joe Carbone has thrown 12 TD passes with just one interception over the last six games. He’s completing 61% of his throws and is 7th in the CAA in passing (182.7 ypg).

• Ray Bolden ranks 5th in the CAA in receptions (38) and receiving yards (536) and is 2nd in receiving TD’s (7). He has a TD catch in five of SBU’s seven games this season.

• SBU is 17th in FCS in total defense (303.7 ypg), 16th in rush defense (101.7 ypg) and 24th in scoring defense (19.9 ppg). They’ve held 3 of their last 5 foes under 300 yards.

• John Haggart ranks 3rd in the CAA in sacks (5) and 4th in tackles for loss (9).

• Travon Reid-Segure is tied for the CAA lead in interceptions with four.

Towson

• Dropped a 40-17 decision at No. 18 New Hampshire last week. TU’s last three losses have come against nationally ranked foes.

• Freshman Kobe Young ran for a career-high 63 yards on only nine carries at UNH.

• Shane Leatherbury made a team-best six catches for 35 yards at UNH. The six receptions doubled his season total.

• Kanyia Anderson recorded four tackles, a sack and returned a fumble 93 yards for a touchdown. It was Towson’s first fumble return for a TD since 2015.

• Anderson leads the CAA with 10.5 TFL and is tied for 3rd with 5.0 sacks.

• Aidan O’Neill is 9-for-13 on FG’s, which is tied for the most FG’s in the CAA.

• Diondre Wallace made a team-high 8 tackles at UNH. He leads the Tigers and is 7th in the CAA with 59 stops for the year.

• Sam Gallahan had 4 catches for a team-high 79 yards and a TD at UNH.

Villanova

• On a bye last week. The Wildcats play three of their next four at home, where they are 2-0 and have outscored foes 90-0.

• Villanova is #1 in FCS in rushing defense (49.3 ypg) and has held nine straight opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground.

• VU is 6th in FCS in scoring defense (15.6 ppg) and 9th in total defense (288.4 ypg).

• Freshman QB Kyle McCloskey saw his first collegiate action in the 2nd half at JMU and ran for a team-high 43 yards on 16 carries. He led an 18-play, 79-yard scoring drive in the 4th quarter that used over 10 minutes.

• LB Jeff Steeb made a team-high nine tackles and recorded two sacks at JMU. Steeb is second on the team with 51 tackles and is tied for third in the CAA with 5.0 sacks.

• DB Trey Johnson leads the CAA with 11 pass breakups.

• Punter John Hinchen leads the CAA with a 43.4 avg. He has a league-high eight punts of 50+ yards.

William & Mary

• Lost 46-14 to No. 1 James Madison last Saturday.

• W&M held JMU to 143 yards in the 2nd half. The Tribe ranks 18th in FCS in total defense (305.4 ypg), 23rd in pass defense (183.6 ypg) and 27th in rush defense (121.9 ypg).

• W&M is third in the CAA with 23 sacks this season after recording 10 in 2016. The Tribe ranks 12th in FCS in sacks per game (3.29) and 13th in tackles for loss per game (7.9).

• The Tribe used 3 quarterbacks – Shon Mitchell, Brandon Battle and Tommy McKee – against JMU.

• Freshman RB Noah Giles rushed for a team-high 74 yards vs. JMU, including a 66-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

• DL Matt Ahola recorded 1.5 sacks vs. JMU and is tied for 3rd in the CAA with 5.0 sacks for the season.

• LB Nate Atkins made a team-high 12 tackles vs. JMU and ranks 3rd in the CAA with 64 stops this season.