Autopsy: NC corrections officer hit with boiling water before being beaten with fire extinguisher

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A murdered corrections officer at Bertie Correctional Institution was beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher by an inmate after having hot water thrown in her face during an April 26 attack, an autopsy says.

Meggan Callahan was killed in what the SBI said was a targeted attack by inmate Craig Wissink.

An autopsy report shows Callahan’s face and chest suffered multiple burns when hot or boiling water was thrown in her face.

Wissink had started a fire in a trash can and threw the hot water on Callahan as she attempted to extinguish the flames.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials say inmate killed N.C. corrections officer with fire extinguisher

The autopsy says the inmate attempted to cut Callahan with a piece of glass but that didn’t cause injury. It was at that point Wissink used the fire extinguisher to beat Callahan.

According to the autopsy, Callahan’s skull suffered fractures that left her brain exposed. “Despite aggressive attempts, she could not be resuscitated, the autopsy states.

Callahan’s ribs were also broken due to “medical intervention.”

She died the day after the attack.

Callahan, of Edenton, had been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink, 35, was charged with first-degree murder in Callahan’s death.

Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He is serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction in Cumberland County. He was moved to Central Prison in Raleigh following the attack.

During the failed break-out attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution earlier this month, inmates also used fire as a diversion. Two prison system employees diedin that incident.

