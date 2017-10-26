Area police looking for man who made fraudulent debit card purchases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a string of fraudulent debit card purchases in Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico.

The fraudulent purchases were made between Aug. 15 and Aug. 17.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, you are asked to call the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.