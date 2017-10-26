ACC Update: ‘Hoos still not bowl eligible, Hokies face look-ahead game

The following comes directly from Virginia Tech:

BLACKSBURG – Before embarking on a key two-game road trip, No. 13 Virginia Tech will first focus on Duke as the Hokies host the Blue Devils this Saturday, Oct. 28, at Lane Stadium.The game, which will kick off at 7:20 p.m., can be seen on the ACC Network.

HOKIES TO HOST BLUE DEVILS

• Virginia Tech (6-1, 2-1 ACC) is coming off a 59-7 win over North Carolina (10/21), while Duke (4-4, 1-4 ACC) suffered a 24-17 loss vs. Pitt (10/21).

• Tech is ranked No. 13 in both The AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Tech’s highest ranking of the season thus far has been No. 12.

• Tech is 14-2 under head coach Justin Fuente against unranked opponents.

• The Hokies are seeking to extend their winning streak to three games while Duke has lost four straight.

• Tech is 8-2 at home under Fuente. Duke has lost five of its last six ACC road games.

• Duke registered a 27-17 win at UNC (9/23), as the Blue Devils started the season 4-0.

• Dating back to 1996, Tech is 42-1 at home when scoring 40 points or more. A wild 45-43 four OT loss to Duke (10/24/15) marked VT’s only setback over that span.

• Tech owns a 5-1 mark against ACC Coastal Division foes and is also 5-1 in October under Fuente.

#25STRAIGHT BOWL BERTHS

• With its win over North Carolina, Virginia Tech extended college football’s longest active streak of bowl berths to 25. Georgia is the next-closest team with 21 straight bowl berths.

• Tech’s 25-year bowl streak is now tied with Alabama (1959-83) for the third-longest in college football history.

MORE KEY DATA ON HOKIES

• Virginia Tech ranks second in the nation in third-down defense (23.7 percent) behind Michigan (23.2 percent).

• The #LPD ranks fifth in the country in scoring defense (12.7 points per game). The nation’s top five teams in that department own a combined 34-2 record: Penn State (7-0), Alabama (8-0), Washington (6-1), Georgia (7-0) and Virginia Tech (6-1).

• Tech leads the ACC in pass efficiency (156.8) and ranks third in scoring offense (33.0 points per game).

• Tech ranks eighth in the nation in punt coverage, allowing a mere four punt return yards all season.

• K Joey Slye (65) is the ACC’s second-leading kick scorer.

DOMINATE THEIR STATE!

• Tech owns a combined 30-7 record in ACC play against teams from the state of North Carolina – 11-2 vs. Duke, 11-3 vs. North Carolina, 4-1 vs. NC State and 4-1 vs. Wake Forest.

• Virginia Tech went 3-0 in the state of North Carolina in 2016. In addition to a 35-24 win vs. Arkansas in the Belk Bowl (12/29/16), Tech registered a 34-3 win at UNC (10/8) and a 24-21 win at Duke (11/5).

• Tech also won at East Carolina (9/16) this year, 64-17.

• Duke has won back-to-back games at Lane Stadium after Tech registered wins in the first five ACC contests of the series.

The following comes directly from Virginia:

VIRGINIA CONTINUES ACC PLAY AT PITT

• Virginia returns to the road on Saturday when the

Cavaliers travel to Heniz Field to take on the Pitt Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be

televised by regional sports networks.

VIRGINIA AT NFL STADIUMS

• Virginia is 10-18 all-time in stadiums that at the time of

the contest were active NFL stadiums.

• Seven of the 14 NFL stadiums UVA has played in are still

active today.

• Since UVA’s 28-21 win at Miami in 2011, the Cavaliers

have lost their last five games in NFL stadiums, including

twice at Pitt (Heinz Field) and twice at Miami (Hard Rock

Stadium). The streak started in the 2011 Chick-fil-A Bowl

(Georgia Dome).

• Virginia also plays at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock

Stadium this season, when the Cavaliers play the Miami

Hurricanes on Nov. 18.

FIVE TOP STORYLINES

• The series between UVA and Pitt began in 1953, but

until the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013, these two

teams only met twice in the regular season between

1956 and 2012.

• FS Quin Blanding needs four tackles to pass Jamie

Sharper and become UVA’s all-time career leader in

that category. He needs 35 tackles to pass UNC’s Dexter

Reid (2000-03) for the most career tackles in ACC history by a defensive back.

• WR Doni Dowling needs to two receptions to become the 22nd player in Virginia history with

100 career receptions.

• With 338 career tackles, ILB Micah Kiser ranks No. 13 all-time at Virginia in career tackles. He is

four tackles away from No. 12 Athony Poindexter and 16 away from entering the Top 10, where

Stuart Anderson sits with 354 career stops.

• UVA has started off 2-0 on the road for the first time since the 2000 season when the Cavaliers

won road games at Duke and Wake Forest. The last time UVA started a season 3-0 on the road it

was 1992 with wins at Navy, Duke and Wake Forest.