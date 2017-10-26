8SportsBlitz Team of the Week for Week 9: Midlothian Trojans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Midlothian Trojans beat the Cosby Titans 20-14 Friday night. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Trojans have never won four games in a row as far back as the school has records, but that’s exactly what Midlo did with that win over Cosby.

The Trojans are led by first-year Head Coach Matt Hutchings, and they say their mentality has changed since Hutchings took over in February.

The Trojans host #4 Monacan (8-0) Friday night before closing the season at home against James River. A win in either game could mean a trip to the playoffs for Midlothian for the first time since 1986.

Kickoff Friday is at 7:30 PM. 8Sports will be there.