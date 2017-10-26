8SportsBlitz Rivalry of the Week for Week 9: #1 Hermitage vs. #5 Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Can anybody beat Hermitage?

That’s the biggest question heading into Friday night’s high school games, and fans will have fun finding out the answer when the #1 Panthers visit #5 Manchester.

Last season, the shoe was on the other foot in this matchup. Manchester was the top-ranked undefeated team going on the road, and the Panthers dealt the Lancers their first loss of the season. This season Manchester hopes to return the favor. The Lancers have just one loss this season, and they can work their way toward a higher seed with a quality win over Hermitage.

Meanwhile Hermitage has nearly locked up the top spot in its playoff region. The Panthers defeated Highland Springs, Henrico, Thomas Dale, and Varina in consecutive weeks to start the season, but they haven’t seen a playoff team since. Manchester represents one last chance to grab for quality points and a great playoff tune up for the Panthers.

The game kicks at 7:00 PM at Manchester. 8Sports will be there.