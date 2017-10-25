Taco Bell testing Kit Kat quesadilla dessert

(KARD) — A quesadilla filled with a candy bar? It’s real, and it’s coming to Taco Bell restaurants in Wisconsin.

The “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” has Nestle’s famous wafer bars and melted chocolate smushed into a flour tortilla, all for only a buck, according to a Fortune report.

The latest zany offering from Taco Bell will be tested at select Wisconsin locations through mid-November, the Fortune story said.

It was previously rolled out in the U.K. and is now just making its way stateside.

