Small tornado hits King William County, causes $80,000 in damage

WEST POINT, Va. (WRIC/AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado damaged some buildings in rural Virginia.

A weather service team visited the site Tuesday in King William County near West Point.

The tornado struck Tuesday around 3 a.m. Fire Chief Andy Agner told 8News that 14 structures and five cars were damaged. He added that some sheds and garages are a total loss, but that no homes were significantly damaged.

Tornado hits King William County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The weather service found the damage to be consistent with 80 mph winds, which classified the tornado as an EF-0, the weakest on the scale.

The damage stretched over a path about a half mile in length and 75 yards in width. The total structure damage totaled $80,930, according to Agner.

The last time a tornado hit King William County was in 2008.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.