Small tornado hits King William County, causes $80,000 in damage

WEST POINT, Va. (WRIC/AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado damaged some buildings in rural Virginia.
A weather service team visited the site Tuesday in King William County near West Point.
The tornado struck Tuesday around 3 a.m. Fire Chief Andy Agner told 8News that 14 structures and five cars were damaged. He added that some sheds and garages are a total loss, but that no homes were significantly damaged.
The weather service found the damage to be consistent with 80 mph winds, which classified the tornado as an EF-0, the weakest on the scale.
The damage stretched over a path about a half mile in length and 75 yards in width. The total structure damage totaled $80,930, according to Agner.
The last time a tornado hit King William County was in 2008.
