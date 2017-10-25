Richmond to recognize October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The City of Richmond will officially recognize October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month at the Greater Richmond ARC Center Wednesday morning.

The city will also be recognizing ARC Employment Services for providing work for people with disabilities throughout our community.

Matt O’Connell, Vice President of Employment Services, said the center employs nearly 400 employees, including 200 employees who have disabilities.

“We want people to recognize the importance of employing individuals with disabilities, as well as what they can give back to the community,” O’Connell said.

A recent study revealed less than 35 percent of Americans with disabilities were employed in 2015. O’Connell said that’s why providing an array of job opportunities is key.

“When you take a look nationwide and even within the state of Virginia, the disconnect between the employment rates with and without disabilities is about 41 percent,” O’Connell said.

During the event Wednesday morning, City officials along with Mayor Levar Stoney will tour the location on 3600 Saunders Avenue.

To find more details about Greater Richmond ARC and it’s employment services program, CLICK HERE.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.