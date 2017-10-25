Richmond nonprofit sending requested medical supplies to hurricane victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local nonprofit is doing its part to help hurricane victims.

The F.R.E.E. foundation recently partnered with Goodwill to send a truck full of walkers, crutches and rehab equipment to Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

The nonprofit provides these kinds of items for locals in need year-round, but when there are natural disasters, they round up extra to send to victims.

This is the second truck-load being sent and they have donated nearly $100,000 worth of supplies.

“So now that the immediate needs are over, the daily needs are coming in,” Robin Ramsey, Executive Director for Richmond F.R.E.E. explained. “And so the needs have been trickling in the thousands, and that’s where we are able to do something tangible and practical. And that’s to now help people piece back their life together.”

Each of the items being sent fills a specific request from a victim in need.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.