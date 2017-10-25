Richmond Ballet returns to Carpenter Center with ‘Trio’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ballet returns to the Carpenter Center this weekend with a show called “Trio”, and a dance it hasn’t performed in 25 years.

“Trio” is a collection of three dances: “Journey”, “Silence”, and Vivaldi’s “Gloria”.

When the Richmond Ballet last performed “Gloria” in 1992, current Ballet Master Malcolm Burn was a dancer in the company. So was Brett Bonda, the company’s current Executive Director. Burns says he’s thrilled by the opportunity to observe and guide his company’s talent.

He beamed at a recent rehearsal, “It’s a song of praise. It’s a dance of praise. It was beautiful then and it’s beautiful today.”

The show’s music will be performed by the Richmond Symphony. In “Gloria,” the dancers will also be joined by the VCU Commonwealth singers.

Pairing the dancers with live voices will bring a special quality to the performance. Jaylin Brown, who sings a solo in the piece gushes, “It’s the best feeling in the world”.

VCU’s Director of Choral Activities, Dr. Erin Freeman, will conduct. She calls it a positive collaboration.

“The more organizations like the Richmond Symphony and VCU and the ballet all collaborate together, sort of as institutions as well as artists, the more uplifted everyone is–and ultimately the more uplifted the community is.”

“Journey” will also be a landmark performance. It’s the first time Richmond Ballet will perform a piece choreographed specifically for men, more than a dozen of them.

“Trio” runs Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5th. Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Carpenter Center box office and online.

