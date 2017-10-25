Residents say Henrico road where student was hit needs stoplight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Highland Springs student was hit earlier this week after he ran out in front of a car on Nine Mile Road.

Residents in the area say this isn’t the first close call that has happened in the area. Some are now calling for a traffic light in front of the high school.

PREVIOUS STORY: Henrico student struck by car near Highland Springs High School

On Monday, 8News reporter Mark Tenia spoke with the driver who hit the student and with business owners in the area who said students run across the busy road all the time. They say the problem has been going on for years.

Lauren Bosher, the woman that hit the teen earlier this week, told 8News that she’s surprised more people haven’t been hit in the past at the intersection.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous because kids are always running out in front of cars, all the time and I’m surprised they don’t get hit more often,” Bosher said.

It’s something businesses say has been a problem for years, including the owner of Heavenly Burgers, which sits right where the accident happened.

“I’ve had quite a few customers say that when the kids are crossing the street, that they’ve almost hit them,” Heavenly Burgers owner Brenda Strother said.

Strother said she’s tried to get a traffic light installed in the past to make the intersection safer.

“I’ve tried and tried to get a light her and I’ve talked to the county, nothing,” she said.

So we reached out to the county and found out this road is actually run by VDOT. So, we asked them whether a traffic light is warranted at Nine Mile Road and Oak Avenue.

They told us the last study done near the intersection was in 2010 and no changes were recommended at that time.

They say since then, they have gotten no requests to re-evaluate the road.

But since Monday’s report about the student being hit, VDOT said they are reexamining the area.

“We will conduct another study in the next 60-90 days and make any recommended changes or improvements,” VDOT said in a statement.

VDOT said anyone can call them if they have any concerns about a state road. You can also file a report online.

To do so, just call 800-367-ROAD (7623) (TTY users, call 711) or submit a work request here.

