Police: Woman arrested for posting sex photos on Facebook

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is accused of using Facebook to advertise sexual favors from an unsuspecting victim.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tashima Patterson was arrested Tuesday. She is facing five misdemeanor charges.

Police say she posted pictures of another woman on Facebook without that woman’s permission.

The victim told police Patterson used photos and sent them to men on the social media site. Patterson is accused of giving out the victim’s name and number, and telling them she would perform sexual acts for money.

The victim says Patterson posted two pictures of her. In one, she was performing a sexual act with her ex-boyfriend and the other was a photo of the two having intercourse.

8News affiliate WAVY stopped by Patterson’s Virginia Beach home, and she answered the door. She told our Jason Marks she didn’t know anything about the Facebook posts and then shut the door.

She has been charged with unlawful filming, possessing obscene material and disseminating the photos with the intent to harass.

Patterson was booked into jail and is now out on bond. A judge will hear the case Nov. 27.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.