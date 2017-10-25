Police search for man caught on camera breaking into Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man caught on camera breaking into Spencer’s Convenience Store Saturday night.

Police say the man broke down the door, entered the store, and took alcohol and cigarettes before leaving.

If you have information or know who this man is, please call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

