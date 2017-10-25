Petersburg authorities looking for burglary suspect

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say burglarized a business early Sunday.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Tread Setters located on Puddledock Road.

Video from the scene shows a suspect who they say is responsible.

If you think you know the suspect, or saw or heard anything in the area of the incident, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or text the keyword of pdcash followed by the top and send to 274637.

