Northern Va. high school named for Confederate general to be renamed

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A school board member wants a northern Virginia high school named for a Confederate general to be renamed Justice High.

The Fairfax County school board is scheduled to pick a new name for J.E.B. Stuart High on Thursday. The board voted in July to change the name but delayed selecting the new name.

The Washington Post reports board member Sandy Evans plans to suggest Justice High because the word promotes tolerance, diversity and inclusion. At least three others on the 12-person board support the idea.

A nonbinding community vote came up with five alternatives. The top choice was to simply remove “J.E.B.” and call the school Stuart High. The second choice, former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, conflicts with a nearby school named for statesman George C. Marshall.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.