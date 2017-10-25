Mechanicsville boy raising awareness for American Cancer Society while battling own diagnosis

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — In less than a year, one Mechanicsville family’s life has been flipped upside down. Now all their efforts are focused on the youngest — and bravest — family member.

Caleb Lambert has big dreams of becoming a “motorcycle man” one day. At four-years-old, he doesn’t let anything slow him down — not even the diagnosis of Neuroblastoma.

“He had a few weeks worth of abdominal pain and it got to the point where we had to get it evaluated and cancer became a part of our lives at that point which was pretty shocking,” said Caleb’s mom, Kimberly Lambert.

The diagnosis came back in February when he was just three. Over the last eight months, Caleb has been in and out of the hospital.

Doctors completely removed his tumor and his treatments should last another six months. But pictures and video show the scary and heartbreaking moments of reality for the Lambert family.

Still, they say hope is what keeps them looking ahead.

“Hopefully he wont have cancer as part of his life for the rest of his life,” said Kimberly Lambert.

While Caleb’s parents focus on his health and raising his two older sisters, the girls say their baby brother’s diagnosis has given them new perspective.

“When somebody you know doesn’t have good health, its really scary and you realize how much you take for granted,” said Caleb’s oldest sister, Sarah Lambert.

The Lamberts have teamed up with the American Cancer Society for this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball happening on Saturday night.

Caleb is this year’s Goodwill Ambassador.

The family says they are not used to the spotlight but are raising awareness so that other families won’t go through something like this with their child. They also know that money raised by the American Cancer Society helps fund grants that work towards finding a cure for Neuroblastoma and all types of cancer.

“You don’t want your heart or mind to have to go through what we’ve gone through,” said Caleb’s dad, Courtland Lambert.

Fortunately, the family says their support system is endless.

“Another term that’s used often is people saying, ‘I don’t know how you do it,'” said Courtland Lambert. “Well, we couldn’t do it alone.”

And they are far from alone in Caleb’s fight.

In addition to family, friends, neighbor’s, and coworkers, the Facebook page “Team Caleb” has nearly 3,500 followers.

Some of them have never even met the Lamberts before. Proof that everybody is #TeamCaleb and behind this little boy as he fights cancer.

On Saturday night, 8News and the American Cancer Society will slip on some cowboy boots to help kids just like Caleb at the Cattle Baron’s Ball.

For ticket information and to learn more, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.