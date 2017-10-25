Man arrested for false shots fired call that put 2 Powhatan schools on lockdown

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Powhatan County have arrested a man for allegedly making a false 911 call that led to two area schools being placed on lockdown.

Powhatan County High School and Flat Rock Elementary School were both placed on lockdown last Friday, October 20, after the sheriff’s office received a call for shots fired in the area.

Deputies responded to the area and later determined the call was false.

On Tuesday, Powhatan’s Emergency Communication Center received another 911 call from the same cell phone. Authorities said the male caller made additional erroneous statements.

An investigation identified the caller as David Brian Watson of Chesterfield County. He was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of falsely summoning law enforcement by phone and released on bond.

Watson is scheduled to appear in court on November 3.

