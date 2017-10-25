Madagascar’s plague deaths up to 124, island nation says

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in Madagascar say the death toll from a plague outbreak has reached 124 people as the disease for the first time affects the Indian Ocean island’s two biggest cities.

The nation’s disaster risk management office says 1,192 cases have been identified. More than two-thirds of cases are of the more virulent pneumonic form.

The office says less than 30 percent of people who have had contact with plague patients can be traced, making it more difficult to control the spread of the disease.

Plague is endemic in Madagascar. This year’s outbreak is unusual because it has reached the nation’s two largest cities, Antananarivo and Toamasina.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.