Local woman asking for donations to help family in Puerto Rico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Maria destroyed islands in the Caribbean and yet most of Puerto Rico is still without power.

Now a local woman is hoping the community can help her relatives as they attempt to rebuild their community.

For weeks, Megan Roy and her family here in the states have been sending care packages to family in Puerto Rico.

“We’ve been sending canned food, dried food just anything that’s easy to ship,” Megan Roy said. “Although, it’s very hard for them to get packages right now.”

Roy’s mother’s cousin Pepito Perez Lopez and four other family members live in Bayamon just outside of San Juan.

They are just a few of thousands of Puerto Ricans desperate for supplies.

“They don’t have electricity. Water is scarce,” Roy said. “Whether it is being used by them or another member of the community nothing is going to waste.”

Her family offered to bring the family members to the U.S but Pepito is a cable worker and chose to stay to help his neighbors.

So, all they can do is try to get what they need to them.

“My family was trying to coordinate who was sending what and then we realized there is a need for everything,” Roy said.

In addition to care packages, Roy’s family has sent money, but she admits money only goes so far.

“The issue now is that while the stores are open, people are flocking to them and the shelves are empty,” Roy said.

Even packages can take weeks to arrive, so they send supplies as often as they can.

Roy and her husband started a GoFund Me so they can purchase items and ship them directly.

She said if someone would like to donate supplies instead of money they can contact her through GoFund Me.

The items needed are matches, first aid kit, batteries, rice, water, canned food, dry food, dry snacks, canned milk, boxed juices, plastic utensils, garbage bags, toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, hand sanitizer, toiletries, bug spray, soap and water sanitation kits.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.