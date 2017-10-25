Local schools hold Pink Out to raise money for breast cancer research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine local daycare schools held a “Pink Out” to honor breast cancer awareness month Wednesday.

Kids and teachers at Skipwith Academy wore pink while raising money for VCU Massey Cancer Center.

The school raised over $1,000 for cancer research.

A school director whose mother died of the disease said seeing everyone dressed in pink was inspirational.

“It’s definitely hoping that no one else has to go through it but if they do I want them to know that in these walls we’re all one big family. No matter what we’re always gonna be there for each other no matter how old or how young.”

The school has held spirit days in the past but never used them as a charity fundraiser until now.

