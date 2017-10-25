Let’s Eat RVA: Chicken and waffle cones at Sweet Turtle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you like chicken and you like waffle cones, you’re going to love this mixture together.

Sweet Turtle, which is located in Richmond right across from VCU Siegel Center, has brought this lovely combination to Richmond.

Each order of the chicken and waffle cone is made fresh for you right then and there.

The chicken is breaded with a special set of herbs and spices, and then cut up into tiny bite-size pieces.

Then you get to choose one of five special sauces that they have to give it that flavor.

After that, they put those pieces of chicken into the waffle cone and it’s ready for you to enjoy.

Watch Meteorologist Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine, try this delicious combo in the video above.

