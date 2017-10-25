Leaf vacuuming for Petersburg residents starts in November

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s Public Works Department announced its annual Fall Leaf pick-up program begins Nov. 20.

The city will provide one round of leaf vacuuming in each ward. Residents should rake leaves into a pile between the sidewalk and curb or shoulder of the road and not into the streets or ditches. Bulky materials such as brush and tree limbs should not be mixed in with leaves.

“We are pleased to once again provide this service for our residents,” said Tangela Innis, Director of Public Works. “The program commences after the major city clean up on November 4th and exemplifies our commitment to the continuous beautification of our community.”

Vacuuming dates:

Ward 2- November 20-27 (excluding Thanksgiving Holiday, November 23 -24)

Ward 5- November 28 – December 1

Wards 1 & 4- December 4 – 8

Ward 6- December 11 – 15

Ward 3- December 18 – 22

Ward 7- December 27 – 29

Citizens who miss their scheduled vacuum dates should bag their leaves. Central Virginia Waste Management Authority will pick up 60 bags of leaves per property these leaves may be placed on the curb on the regular trash collection day. For additional information about bagged leaf collection, please call the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority at (804) 425-0500.

Citizens who miss their scheduled vacuum dates may also purchase individual vacuum leaf services at a cost of $75 per load. However, residents who pay for individual vacuum services will have to still rake their leaves into a pile between the sidewalk and curb. For information about this service, please call the City’s Street Operations Division at (804) 733-2415.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.