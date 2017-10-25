Infant rescued from apartment fire near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An infant was rescued from an apartment fire near Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., crews marked on scene and found heavy fire coming from a unit in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.
At around 7 p.m., Richmond Fire tweeted that the fire had been knocked down and that an infant had been rescued from the complex.
