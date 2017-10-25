Infant rescued from apartment fire near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An infant was rescued from an apartment fire near Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., crews marked on scene and found heavy fire coming from a unit in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

At around 7 p.m., Richmond Fire tweeted that the fire had been knocked down and that an infant had been rescued from the complex.

The fire has been knocked down. Units starting to clear. Initial reports of infant trapped. The infant was dropped from a window unharmed — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) October 25, 2017

