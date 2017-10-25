Highland Springs Elementary School closing early due to water main break near school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Highland Springs Elementary School in Henrico County will be closing early due to a water main break near the school.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools issued the following statement to parents of both Highland Springs Elementary and Achievable Dream Academy:

Families of Highland Springs Elementary School/Achievable Dream Academy, Due to the water main break in front of our school, it is necessary to close school for the remainder of the day so repairs can be made. The school will close at 11:30 this morning. Students and staff members will be sent home at that time because we expect water service to the school will be turned off for the rest of the day. Normal bus transportation will be offered to students who take the bus home. We will also feed students a meal before dismissal at 11:30. Thank you in advance for your understanding. If you need to make special arrangements for your student, or if you have specific questions about your student, please contact us here at the school: (804) 328-4045

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.