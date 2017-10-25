Hanover Sheriff’s Department needs help finding former Va. Delegate’s missing dog

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s department is looking for a dog belonging to former Virginia Delegate Frank Hargrove.

In a press release, deputies said a five-year-old yellow lab named Luke was seen getting into a blue sports car, possibly a Toyota Scion, at the Ashland Berry Farm. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies provided the partial license plate “MANGO.”

Ashland Berry Farm is located on Old Ridge Road.

Anyone with further information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of “Luke” is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

