Driver of GRTC SUV transported to hospital after crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver of a GRTC SUV was transported to VCU Medical Center Wednesday morning after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Meadow Street and Parkwood Avenue in Richmond.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown, as well if charges will be filed.

The scene is now cleared and the road has reopened.

