Disturbing video shows teens attacking Oklahoma woman holding 6-month-old baby

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (WFLA) — An Oklahoma teenager was recently arrested for assaulting a woman who was holding her 6-month-old baby.

Cell phone videos of the confrontation are going viral on Facebook, and an online petition is calling for justice.

Jeremy McCoy, posted a video on Facebook on Monday with the caption, “Hate to post this of my daughter being assaulted by 2 girls, and nothing has been done yet 5 days later. So please share.”

The video has more than 7 million views and hundreds of thousands of reactions.

According to KSLA, Janie McCoy said she and her son were invited to a friend’s home last week.

McCoy said she was swinging with her son when three girls started running toward her and shouting.

“In that moment, I did not want to fight. I had my son with me; and if you know me, then you know that my kid comes first.”

The video shows her asking the girls why they were confronting her.

“They said that I said something about somebody wanting to fight somebody, that I had no idea what they was talking about,” Janie McCoy said.

The video also shows one of the girls yelling at McCoy then turning to someone and asking them to “get her baby.”

“She said she didn’t care if I had my baby in my hand or not,” McCoy said. “I tried to get away from the situation and, as you can see, they struck me anyways.”

In the video, you can see Janie McCoy being hit in the face and knocked to the ground with her son in her arms.

McCoy said she tried to drive the other girls away by urging them that her son is only 6 months old. One of the girls said, “I don’t give a -” and hit McCoy in the face again.

Janie McCoy said she suffered bruising on her cheek and a busted lip, but her son made it out unhurt.

“I took him to the doctor to make sure everything was OK. He wasn’t hurt or anything, thank God.”

An online petition on Change.org calling for justice has received over 6,800 signatures so far.

