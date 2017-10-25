“Amazon Key” allows delivery drivers to leave packages inside your home

(WBRE/WYOU) — Amazon will soon be letting delivery drivers leave packages inside your front door without a key.

Beginning next month, Amazon will launch “Amazon Key” to prime members in 37 U.S. cities.

First, users will need to buy a cloud cam camera and a wi-fi connected smart lock starting at $249, then select in-home delivery on the Amazon app. That will allow delivery people to drop off your packages right inside your door when you’re not home.

The entire delivery will be live-streamed to your devices and also sent as a video.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.