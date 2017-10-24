Woman stranded on James River ‘all night’ after dropping phone in water

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews in Richmond rescued a woman who claimed to be stranded on the James River ‘all night’ after dropping her cell phone in the water.

A spokesperson for Richmond Fire told 8News they were called to an area near the Huguenot Bridge Tuesday morning after a group of people heard her yelling for help.

Crews responded and found her standing on a column of the bridge, complaining of injuries to her back. When asked how long she had been stranded, she told rescue crews she had been there ‘all night.’

It was unclear if the woman was transported to the hospital.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.