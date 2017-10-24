Woman reported missing from Washington D.C. located on VSU’s campus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University’s Police Department released a statement Tuesday night about a missing woman who was found on the school’s campus.

School officials say the woman was found in the area of Whiting Hall Monday. She had previously been reported missing from the Washington D.C. area.

Officials said the woman may have come to the campus to visit her sister who is a student at the college.

It is not clear at this time how long the woman was on the VSU campus.

VSU Police notified Washington D.C. Police who relayed the information to the woman’s family.

