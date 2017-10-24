VSP: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in I-295 north crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 295 at the Hanover and Henrico County line Tuesday morning.

At 6:37 a.m., VSP responded to the traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-295 near Creighton Road.

State Police confirmed one person died in the crash, and a second person was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

All lanes of I-295 north have been reopened.

This is a developing story.

