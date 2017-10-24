Virginia woman charged with infant’s murder

DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Danville has been charged with murder in connection with the drowning death of her newborn child.

Vanessa Poteat, 25, of Ringgold, was arrested Monday for the murder of her child.

The charge is in connection with the discovery of the infant’s remains at a home in a duffel bag on Schoolfield Drive in Danville back in June.

Poteat is in the Danville City Jail without bond. She faces first-degree murder charges.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

