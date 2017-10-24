Spiders’ Skipper Woodson remembers his World Series experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series for the first time since 1988. That’s the year Kirk Gibson hit one of the most memorable home runs in World Series history as the Dodgers went on to defeat the Oakland Athletics four games to one to win the World Championship.

The last time the Dodgers were in the World Series, this guy was on the team @TracyWoodsonUR pic.twitter.com/kkt6YNfcKc — Richmond Baseball (@SpiderBaseball) October 20, 2017

University of Richmond Baseball Head Coach Tracy Woodson was a second-year utility man on the 1988 team. He drove in a run on a ground out in Game 4 and played at various positions all season for the eventual champs.

Woodson, a Richmond-area native, eventually moved on to the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization and played his final Major League Baseball game in 1993. He still considers the Dodgers his team, and he’ll be rooting for them to beat the Astros and become the new “last Dodgers team to win a World Series.”