RPD identify pedestrian who died after he was hit by car on Forest Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond identified the man who they say died when he was hit by a vehicle on Forest Hill Avenue last week.

Police said that Franklin M. Cram, 79, who lived in the 7800 block of Forest Hill Avenue was crossing the road in the crosswalk from the center median northbound when he was hit.

The incident happened Oct. 18 around 6:50 p.m. when a Pontiac that was traveling westbound was going through the intersection with Sheila Lane and failed to see Cram. Police said the driver had a green light.

Cram was taken to the hospital where he died one day later.

Police said charges in the case are pending the completion of the investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective Mark Allen (804) 646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Forest Hill Avenue

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.