Richmond Police announce name of newest K-9 recruit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The newest four-legged Richmond Police Department recruit in-training is named “Zeus,” a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix from Slovakia who just celebrated his first birthday.

The Friends of Richmond K9 Facebook page conducted a poll on Facebook to name the canine, and the options included the winning name “Zeus,” along with “Barron” and “Tuck.”

“Good luck K-9 Zeus!” Friends of Richmond K-9 said on their Facebook page.

