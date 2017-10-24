Publix Super Markets to open new location in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new Publix Super Market is coming to Chesterfield County.

The grocery chain announced Monday it has closed on the new store, located at the northeast corner of Otterdale Road and Hull Street. An opening date has not yet been established.

The 50,000 square foot store will include a drive-thru pharmacy and is part of a new commercial development to include an additional 17,700 feet of retail space.

This store marks the second location for Publix in Chesterfield County and will be the first Publix to be built from the ground-up within the county. The first Chesterfield County store will open on Nov. 4, at Harbour Point Shopping Center in Midlothian. The store will employ approximately 140 associates.

“We look forward to our continued expansion across the region and bringing Publix’s premier service and quality products to Chesterfield County,” said Kim Reynolds, Publix media and community relations manager. “We’d like to thank Chesterfield County and its Board of Supervisors and are excited to be part of this great community.”

Publix currently operates six stores within greater Richmond.

