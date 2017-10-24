Police nab alleged gunman who shot VSU student; 2 others charged

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested two more people in connection with the Oct. 19 shooting at Virginia State University.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the first block of Hayden Street. Police arrived and found an adult male — who was later identified as a student — suffering from a gunshot wound. The student was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released an update on his condition.

On Sunday, October 29, authorities with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Dante D. Turner in Philadelphia for aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

Turner, of Waverly, Virginia, remains in custody. Police believe he is the one who pulled the trigger during the October 19 shooting.

Police have also arrested two others who they believe were with Turner at the time of the shooting.

On October 24, 19-year-old Quavon T. Flowers of Chesterfield County was also arrested and charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding – principal in the second degree.

Additionally, 20-year-old Khris J. Moonilal of Petersburg was arrested on October 21 and charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding – principal in the 2nd degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 524-5411.

