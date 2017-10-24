Police ID 29-year-old fatally struck on I-295 after wreck

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after two men were struck, one of them fatally, following a two-car crash on I-295 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 6:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-295, near Creighton Road. Police say a 2005 GMC Envoy and a 2017 Hyundai Accent collided in the northbound lanes, which caused the GMC to overturn in the left travel lane.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the GMC, meanwhile, exited his vehicle and walked over to the median where a male passerby who witnessed the wreck attempted to render aid.

As state police were responding to the crash, a 2003 Toyota Tundra traveling north on I-295 approached the overturned GMC and swerved in attempt to avoid it as there was also a tractor-trailer in the right lane.

As the Toyota swerved, it encountered the two men standing in the median and tried to avoid hitting them, but struck both.

The driver of the GMC, who has been identified as 29-year-old Charles A. Sharpe of Ruther Glen, succumbed to his injuries after leaving the scene, according to police.

The other man, a 46-year-old from Chester, was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Both traffic crashes remain under investigation and charges are pending in both.

