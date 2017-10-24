Police find 5-foot snake in hotel bed

ASHVILLE, N.C. (WISH) — A 5-foot snake called “Chuck” is now lodging at an animal shelter after being found in a North Carolina hotel.

“We never know what calls for service we will receive,” Asheville, North Carolina, police said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

The 5-foot boa constrictor was found in a hotel bed.

The snake is temporarily calling the Buncombe County Animal Shelter its home until its owner can be found.

