Pedestrian struck on I-295 north in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck on I-295 north in Hanover County Tuesday morning, State Police confirmed with 8News.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries or if any charges have been filed remain unclear.

The left two lanes of I-295 north near Creighton Road is closed. The ramp from I-295 north to Creighton Rd. west (Exit 34B) is also closed. Traffic is getting by in the right two lanes.

8News has crews heading to the scene for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

