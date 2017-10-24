Pack the Pod event collects hygiene products for Richmond inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help them collect hygiene products for inmates during Tuesday’s “Pack the Pod” event.

The jail partnered with Entrust Financial Credit Union to collect the products to give them to residents at the City Justice Center.

They held a Fall Festival Tuesday to collect shampoo, soap, toothpaste and deodorant.

Greta Kidd, the vice president of marketing at Entrust stressed the importance of such products for the well-being of inmates.

“It’s the little things that can go a really long way, so just feeling clean and neat during the day as you’re going through whatever season of life you’re in is so important,” Kidd said.

Tuesday’s event was just the kickoff. The donation drive runs through the first week of December.

