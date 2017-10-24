More fallout over offensive video shot in boys’ locker room at Henrico middle school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of parents is angry over how they learned about that offensive video shot in the boy’s locker room at Short Pump Middle School.

Moms and dads with kids on the football team claim they only found out about the video after it aired on the news.

The racially charged video shows a few football players simulating sex acts on black teammates.

At the end of the video, all of the teens can be heard laughing.

“It’s been awful,” says a mother who didn’t want to be identified.

She and several other parents whose kids had nothing to do with the video feel their players are still being punished.

The school forfeited the rest of the team’s football season.

“My son gets to explain what it’s like to be faulted for something that you didn’t do,” she explains

On Monday, those parents sent a letter to the Henrico County School Board that outlined their concerns about safety and communication.

Parents who united to voice their concerns following this controversy believe the school administration needs to be more responsive.

“I feel the school greatly needs to evaluate their communication with parents because we are the parents and it takes a village. We’re all in this together,” says the mother of a football player.

The school board did reach out to parents last week to express its concern over what happened and to explain that the football team would be forfeiting the rest of its season.

On Wednesday night at 7 p.m., the district is also hosting a community meeting at Short Pump Middle School to explain how it plans to move forward from here.

